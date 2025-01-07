The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia has officially appointed a provisional National Youth Council, tasked with representing Somali youth both within the country and internationally.

This council, which will operate for a term of two years, is designed to empower the youth, facilitate the establishment of the official National Youth Council, and foster collaboration with Somalia’s federal member states and the Banadir region.

The council’s primary objective will be to ensure active youth participation in national affairs, support the development of youth initiatives, and advocate for the needs and rights of young people across the country.

The provisional council will also work to address the specific needs of youth, particularly those from marginalized groups, and help build a framework for the future official council.

The newly appointed council is comprised of 17 members, including five executive officers, ten heads of various sectors, and two representatives specifically focused on the needs of youth with special requirements.

This diverse representation is expected to ensure that the council can effectively address the varying needs of the Somali youth population.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports emphasized the importance of this council in shaping the future of Somalia by creating opportunities for young people to be involved in decision-making processes and contributing to the overall development of the nation.

The government has also committed to working closely with the council in its efforts to empower the youth and build a more inclusive and prosperous society.

This initiative is seen as a significant step towards strengthening youth engagement and ensuring that the voices of young Somalis are heard in the shaping of national policies.