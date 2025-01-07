The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, held an important meeting with a group of market traders from the city to discuss concerns regarding the tax collection system.

This meeting, which took place on January 6, 2025, follows a series of requests made by traders seeking a review of the current tax framework and improvements to the conditions under which they operate.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including the Deputy Governor for Administration and Finance of Banadir, Mr. Ciise Mahmoud Guure, and the Director-General of Revenue at the Ministry of Finance, Feysal Mohamed Hashi.

During the meeting, representatives from various market sectors in Banadir shared their grievances regarding the existing tax collection practices and the challenges they face in their business operations.

The traders called for a reassessment of the tax system, with a particular emphasis on reducing the burden on small and medium-sized enterprises, and providing a more transparent and manageable process.

The traders also highlighted the difficult working conditions they endure, especially in light of the economic recovery efforts following years of instability.

They stressed the importance of creating a more conducive environment for business growth, which would benefit not only the traders but also the broader economy of Mogadishu and the country at large.

In response to the concerns raised, Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir praised the Somali traders for their resilience and hard work, particularly in overcoming challenging conditions.

He acknowledged the significant role that traders have played in the recovery of the country, especially in the reconstruction of the capital, Mogadishu. The Governor noted that the traders’ efforts are vital to the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Governor Amir assured the traders that their concerns would be taken seriously and that he would personally focus on finding solutions to the issues raised.

He committed to working closely with the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance and the Banadir regional administration, to explore ways to improve the tax collection system and address the operational difficulties faced by traders.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration between the local government and traders, with the goal of creating a fairer, more efficient tax system that supports the growth of businesses while contributing to the country’s development.

The Governor emphasized that the government would take concrete steps to ensure that the needs of the traders were met, in line with the ongoing efforts to rebuild and develop the country.

This meeting is seen as a positive step towards addressing the concerns of the business community in Mogadishu, and it underscores the commitment of the Banadir regional administration to create an environment conducive to both economic growth and the welfare of its citizens.