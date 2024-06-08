New York, June 07, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed met with U.N. Secretary-General H.E. Mr. António Guterres on Friday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York following Somalia’s historic election to the U.N. Security Council for the 2025-2026 term marking a pivotal moment in Somalia’s international engagement and diplomatic efforts.

Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Somalia on its election, emphasizing the significant role the country will play in the Council’s deliberations on international peace and security.

The election took place on Thursday, June 6, 2024, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Somalia’s successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council reflects the international community’s recognition of its commitment to global peace and security.

Somalia served on the United Nations Security Council from 1971 to 1972, showcasing its commitment to global diplomacy and international affairs during that era.