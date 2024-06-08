Somali federal government forces, with the support of local residents, dealt a heavy blow to members of the Al-Shabaab group who had launched an explosive attack early this morning in the Eldheer district.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist terrorist organization based in Somalia, has been waging an insurgency against the country’s central government for over a decade.

The group, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has carried out numerous deadly attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and security forces in its bid to overthrow the Somali government and impose its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

According to a brief news release from the government, the allied forces were more aware of the Al-Shabaab attack, which resulted in significant losses for the group.

The statement issued by the Federal Government said that 16 members of Al-Shabaab were killed in the attack carried out by the group this morning in the Eeldheer district of the Galgaduud region.

“The army officers told the military media that more than 16 conspirators have been killed and the number of casualties is still going on,” the government statement read.

On the other hand, the Al-Shabaab group claimed that they had attacked the positions of the government forces and killed many soldiers, although they did not provide specifics on the number of casualties.

The Galgaduud region has been a hotbed of Al-Shabaab activity, with the militant group frequently launching attacks that begin with explosions targeting government forces and local residents in areas that had been previously liberated from their control.

The government’s swift and decisive response, bolstered by the support of local residents, demonstrates the increasing effectiveness of Somali security forces in combating the Al-Shabaab threat.

This latest victory will likely provide a significant morale boost to the troops and further undermine the militant group’s ability to operate in the region.

The Federal Government has vowed to continue its relentless pursuit of Al-Shabaab, pledging to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to rid the country of the terrorist scourge and bring lasting peace and stability to the Horn of Africa nation.