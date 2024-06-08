The Jubaland government has confirmed that three humanitarian workers from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) were injured in a boat incident in the Ras Kamboni area on Thursday.

The injured individuals were staff members of the WFP and FAO who were on a humanitarian mission in Badhaadhe and the surrounding islands.

The Jubaland Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy provided the details about the incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday as the humanitarian workers were returning from Ras Kamboni.

The ‘near-tragic’ incident took place in the Ras Kamboni area, located in the Jubaland region of southern Somalia.

The humanitarian workers were on a mission to provide aid and support to the communities in Badhaadhe and the surrounding islands when the unfortunate incident occurred during their return journey.

According to the statement from the Jubaland Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy, the incident involved two boats from the WFP and FAO.

The ministry said that initial reports indicate two of the workers suffered serious injuries, while one sustained mild injuries.

The injured individuals were subsequently transported to Mogadishu for medical treatment.

The exact nature of the incident and its cause have not yet been established, as the investigation is ongoing.

The Jubaland government’s confirmation of this incident highlights the risks and challenges faced by humanitarian workers operating in the conflict-affected regions of Somalia.