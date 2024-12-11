The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Salah Ahmed Jama, has today conducted a work inspection visit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

The Deputy Prime Minister was welcomed at the Ministry of Agriculture by the Minister of the Ministry, Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Salah praised the Minister and the staff of the ministry for their efforts, particularly for their significant role in the recent National Development Plan forum that was concluded.

He mentioned that the ministry had presented plans and tangible achievements that could contribute to the development of agriculture and the economy of the country.

Salah emphasized the importance of increasing agricultural production to reduce poverty and ensure the country achieves food self-sufficiency.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister inspected various departments, including the plant protection section of the Ministry’s laboratory, where he received a report from the director of the department and some of the staff. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister both acknowledged the vast work that the laboratory has contributed to the country and pledged to enhance the laboratory to provide more services.

Eventually , the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of the FGS thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for the continuous support he provides to the ministry and Somali farmers.