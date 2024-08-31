Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move aimed at bolstering administrative efficiency, the Somali Cabinet has officially approved the appointment of Abdirahman Syed Ahmed as the new Deputy Director of the Agency for Identification and Public Registration. This decision was finalized during the council’s weekly meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama.

The proposal for Ahmed’s appointment was introduced by the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation.

His new role is expected to play a pivotal part in streamlining public registration processes and enhancing national identification systems.

In addition to this key appointment, the council ratified a crucial agreement on economic cooperation and development with the People’s Republic of China.

This agreement marks a notable step in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic growth.

The meeting also covered a range of other important topics. Reports on security updates, the ongoing process of issuing driving licenses, and the implementation of a recently passed sales tax resolution were discussed. These discussions reflect the Somali government’s commitment to improving administrative efficiency and driving economic development.

The approval of Abdirahman Syed Ahmed’s appointment, alongside the economic agreement with China, highlights the administration’s strategic focus on governance reforms and international partnerships.