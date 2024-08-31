Mogadishu, Somalia — In a dramatic escalation of violence, suspected al-Shabab militants set off a series of explosions in the Garasbaley district of Mogadishu on Saturday morning, resulting in a massive fire that consumed the Tabeela Sheikh Ibrahim neighbourhood market.

The attack has left the local community reeling and underscores the escalating threat posed by the militant group.

The explosions occurred early in the morning, destroying the market and surrounding commercial areas. This incident marks the second time within a week that a market has been reduced to ashes following similar attacks.

The Safa and Marwa market in the Elasha Biyaha neighbourhood, approximately 15 km south of Mogadishu, was the target of a similar assault just days prior.

Residents reported that the destruction was extensive, with the fire quickly spreading through the market, which was densely populated at the time. The loss of livelihoods and property has been devastating for many local traders and residents.

Authorities believe that the recent installation of CCTV cameras in the market, part of a broader federal government initiative to enhance security, may have triggered the attacks. Al-Shabab militants have consistently opposed these surveillance measures, viewing them as a threat to their operations. The group’s strategic targeting of markets is seen as an attempt to undermine the government’s efforts to increase security and stability.

The repeated attacks on commercial centers reflect al-Shabab’s ongoing campaign against government-imposed security enhancements.

The group has frequently targeted infrastructure projects and security measures as part of its broader strategy to destabilize the region and challenge the federal government’s authority.

In response to the latest incident, government officials have vowed to strengthen security measures and investigate the attacks thoroughly. The focus will be on preventing further destruction and ensuring the safety of both residents and businesses in the affected areas.

As the situation develops, the Somali government faces the dual challenge of addressing the immediate aftermath of the attacks while also confronting the broader security threats posed by al-Shabab’s ongoing insurgency.