The Somali Cabinet has approved the appointment of 14 new diplomats to represent the country internationally, including 12 ambassadors and two consuls general. The decision, made during an urgent meeting on Tuesday, aims to enhance Somalia’s diplomatic presence worldwide. The federal government did not specify where the new diplomats would be posted.

Tuesday marked President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s third round of ambassadorial appointments since he took office in May 2022. He named 14 ambassadors in June, followed by additional appointments in November 2023.

Notable Appointments:

Jama Hassan Khalifa – Ambassador : Currently the Minister of Communications and Technology, Khalifa has implemented policies that helped resume diplomatic relations with Cuba after 46 years.

Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi – Ambassador : Dr. Abdi was the Executive Director of the Center for East African Studies at Zhejiang University in China. Known for her documentary “Africans in Yiwu,” she has also served as a foreign relations advisor to the Somali Prime Minister.

Abdinur Dahir Fidow – Ambassador : Fidow, the former State Minister for Defence, played a role in the handover of the Maslah Forward Operating Base from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the Somali National Army.

Ilyas Ali Hassan – Ambassador : Hassan, a former Minister of State for Interior and Reconciliation, has served as a Senator for the South West State.

Abdiweli Hirsi Abdulle (Indhaguran)—Consul General : The seasoned politician, known as Indhaguran, has served as Minister of Information and Minister of Trade for Puntland. He implemented quality control measures at Bosaso port and enhanced media security in Puntland.

Full List of Appointed Diplomats:

Ibrahim Omar Shegow – Ambassador Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan – Ambassador Jama Hassan Khalifa – Ambassador Dr. Abdulkhadir A. Hashi – Ambassador Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare – Ambassador Faisal Ahmed Salad – Ambassador Abib Musa Farah – Ambassador Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi – Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan – Ambassador Dr. Sakhawadin Mustaf Mohamed – Ambassador Mohamed Abukar Zubeer – Ambassador Abdinur Dahir Fidow – Ambassador Abdiweli Hirsi Abdulle (Indhaguran) – Consul General Abdikarin Ahmed Mohamed – Consul General

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office emphasized the strategic importance of these appointments in advancing Somalia’s international interests. Foreign Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi also reiterated the country’s commitment to strengthening international alliances and building supportive global relationships.