Hundreds evacuated in flood ridden Baladweyne

The Somali National Army (SNA) has sprung into action to evacuate hundreds of residents displaced by floods in Baladweyne in the Hiran region.

The area has been hit by flooding caused by heavy rainfall that resulted in the bursting of River Shabelle. The situation has created a humanitarian crisis in the region, which calls for immediate intervention to save lives.

On Wednesday, the Hirshabelle region Vice President visited the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) headquarters and held discussions with the National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) Chairman Mohamud Macalim Abdulle and the Deputy Chairman, Ahmed Abdi Adan.

The leaders discussed ways of assisting residents affected by floods in Beledweyne and promised to address the challenges caused by the floods.

In response to the situation, the leaders pledged to provide humanitarian assistance to those who had been displaced by the floods. They also warned that the situation could worsen, calling on residents to exercise caution and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.

The SNA intervention has brought hope to the affected area, with many expressing their gratitude for the swift response. The displacement caused by the floods had brought many hardships to the residents, who were forced to flee their homes with little or no resources to help them endure the situation.

Efforts to alleviate the dire situation have been ongoing, with various stakeholders, both local and international, making commitments to offer assistance.

However, the challenge is enormous, and it will require sustained support and cooperation from all parties to provide adequate humanitarian assistance to those affected by the floods.

As the Somali National Army continues to evacuate residents and provide much-needed assistance, it is hoped that this will bring a measure of relief and hope to the people of Baladweyne and the surrounding areas.

The situation in the region remains delicate, and authorities are urging caution to prevent further loss of life and property.

