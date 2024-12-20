Sheikh Abdulkadir Sharif, the Senior Advisor on Aid Diversion at the Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) on Thursday participated in a constructive workshop aimed at raising awareness among various segments of the society in Mogadishu.

The meeting aimed to raise public awareness about aid safety and preventing aid diversion. The advisor outlined key principles for accountability and presented the SODMA Strategy as a vital framework to tackle these issues effectively.

The participants of the meeting shared valuable ideas and insights that can greatly contribute to the development of policies and procedures. Many of these concepts are already in the hands of SODMA, which is actively preparing for their implementation.