On Thursday, the new Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Mustafa Sheikh Dhuhulow visited Mogadishu’s Aden Added International Airport.

The main aim of his visit was to inspect the immigration desks at the Airport as part of his duty tour of the agency’s various departments.

During his visit, hee met with the staff in the international arrival and departure areas, where he received a briefing on daily operations.

Dhuhulow commended the incredible work of the agency in its service to the people and urged the staff to accelerate and expedite their efficiency and service to the Somali people.

His visit is seen as parts of his efforts to identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks in the immigration system and streamline the operations of the agency this reducing wait times for applicants and improving overall service delivery.

This was his visit since he took over the mantle from his predecessor in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday.