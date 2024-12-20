The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, and his delegation has on Thursday arrived in Garbaharey town, Gedo region.

The purpose of his visit is to accelerate security efforts in the Gedo region, strengthen cooperation between security agencies and the local community, and assess the overall security situation in Garbaharey.

The Minister is expected to hold important meetings with regional authorities, intellectuals, and various community sectors to collaborate on security plans and regional development.

These meetings will also focus on strengthening the fight against the Al-Shabaab group.

The delegation consists of ministers, parliamentarians, and senior military officials.

The delegation was warmly welcomed in Garbaharey, with the local community and administration expressing their support for the Federal Government of Somalia.