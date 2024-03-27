Minister of Planning holds virtual meeting with Senate’s sub-committee on Foreign Affairs, Investment, and Planning

The Minister of Planning Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebene on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with sub-committee on Foreign Affairs, Investment, and Planning of Somalia’s Upper House of Parliament.

They discussed the Monitoring and Evaluation Information Management System, with the Monitoring and Evaluation Department delivering a thorough briefing on its functionalities and impact.

The Director of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department Mohamed Nur was in attendance at the meeting.

On the other hand, the minister also met with the Parliamentary sub-committee on Budgetary Planning and Accountability of Lower House on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting was productive, and the Monitoring and Evaluation team presented the National Integrated M&E Information Management System.

