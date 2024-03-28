SODMA dispatches humanitarian aid to deserving families in Puntland State

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has on Wednesday dispatched humanitarian relief assistance to Puntland State.

The agency in a brief ceremony at Mogadishu sea port dispatched 1,300 tons of aid to the regional State as parts of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffer of the Somali people living in that State.

SODMA in a statement said it is committed to bolstering assistance and support to the Somali community throughout the final 15 days of Ramadan.

The Director General, Abdirashid Mahmood Hassan oversaw the disbursement of the humanitarian aid at the Mogadishu seaport.

This comes hours after the agency sent a similar shipment of humanitarian relief aid to Jubbaland State to help the vulnerable families cope with the effects of the recent natural disasters including El-Nino induced floods that devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

Jubbaland and Puntland States are among the regional States in Somalia hardly hit by drought and floods that gripped the Horn of Africa Nation resulting in massive losses including human lives.

SODMA has recently stepped up its efforts to strengthen relief support to the Somali population across the country as they continue to observe the holy month of Ramadhan.

