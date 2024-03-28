Somalia’s new envoy to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) submits his credentials

Somalia’s Federal Government newly appointed Abdulqadir Moalim Nour Ambassador to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has on Wednesday submitted his credentials to the organization’s Secretary General.

The Secretary-General of the Organization on Wednesday received the papers from Ambassador Nour as Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the OIC.

During the ceremony, the two sides discussed importance of bolstering collaboration between both sides.

In a statement OIC said it is commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas.

“The Secretary-General welcomed the Permanent Representative and wished him success in his assignment. The importance of OIC-Somali relations was affirmed and the Secretary-General renewed the expression of OIC support for Somalia”, OIC said on X.

Nour takes over from Hussein Ibrahim TahIbrahim Aden Muse who was based in Jeddeh, Saudi Arabia.

OIC is the largest organization in the world after the United Nations, comprised of 57 member states which was founded in September 25, 1969.

