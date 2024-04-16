SODMA disburses relief aid to deserving families in Karan district, Mogadishu

The Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Monday carried out a humanitarian aid distribution today in the Karan district of Banadir region, reaching out to 2,492 families in need.

The Agency provided assistance to families who were primarily facing challenging circumstances, including those who were disabled, elderly, or vulnerable.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the Agency for their unwavering support and dedication towards helping those in need.

SODMA has recently continued to extend support to vulnerable families in the country in efforts aimed at alleviating their suffering following natural calamities that wrecked havoc in Horn of Africa Nation sparking displacement and disruption of livelihoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

