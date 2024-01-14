SODMA Deputy Commissioner meets with Organization for Islamic Cooperation Ambassador to Somalia to discuss enhancing disaster coordination cooperation

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Deputy Commissioner Ahmed A. Adan, on Saturday had a productive meeting with the Ambassador of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Bamba Mohamed.

The meeting in the Nation capital Mogadishu focused on various issues pertinent to both sides including strengthening cooperation between the two entities.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support of Islamic countries in standing alongside Somalia.

He highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two parties for the benefit of the Somali people who have been ravaged by myriad natural calamities primarily the drought and the recent El-Nino floods which have disrupted livelihoods and decimated livestock and crops.

Ambassador Mohamed pledged the unflinching support by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in helping the Somali people afflicted by calamities.

He commended the efforts by the Disaster agency in supporting the Somali population affected by the floods.

SODMA has in recent days been coordinating humanitarian relief assistance to thousands of families impacted by the torrential rains across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

