The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin on Sunday visited the Turkish Embassy where he held meeting with the new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Somalia Mr. Alper Aktaş.

The both sides discussed the importance of bolstering cooperation between the two countries and how to enhance the training of the Somali Armed Forces.

Gen. Muhyiddin expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and the government of Türkiye, Amb. Alper Aktaş for its unwavering support to Somalia in the field of defence and security.

He congratulated the new Envoy for his assignment to Somalia and highlighted the closer cooperation existing between Turkey and Somalia.

Turkey has over the years became one of Somalia’s most important partners, providing humanitarian and development aid, military training and private investment.

Recently, Turkish warship docked at Mogadishu sea port as part of an agreement Somalia made with Türkiye, to bolster defense and maritime security in the Horn of Africa Nation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud along with several ministers as well as the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş attended the welcoming ceremony.

Türkiye and Somalia also signed a deal on offshore oil and natural gas cooperation last month, further strengthening ties after agreeing ona defense deal.

