Mogadishu Mayor who is also the Governor of Banadir Region Yussuf Hussein Madaale on Sunday held meeting with the Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim

The two sides engaged discussions on wide range of issues including ways of addressing the challenges posed by the city’s sewage and sewers.

They also deliberated demolishing houses built over sewage areas.

Madale thanked the Commissioner for the visit underscoring the Banadir regional administration unwavering commitment to bolstering support to the Somali people affected by the natural calamities.

They underscored the significance of closer cooperation in the future to address and surmount the challenges plaguing the city.

The Mogadishu Mayor commended the Commissioner for the relentless efforts by the agency to alleviating the suffering of the Somali community across the country.

The both parties emphasized the importance of ensuring that aid flows smoothly to the centers for IDPs.

Furthermore, Moalim also suggested strategies for flood response in the capital and highlighted the undertaking by the disaster agency to continue supporting the Somali people afflicted by natural disasters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

