Mogadishu, April 15, 2024 — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Monday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the sister Republic of Türkiye to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Alper Aktaş, on a courtesy visit.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey, with an emphasis on expanding joint cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships for mutual benefit.

The minister expressed gratitude to the ambassador for the courtesy call, emphasizing the unwavering commitment by the Somali government to fostering strategic relations with Turkey.

He thanked Turkey for its continuous support to Somalia in different areas including security, economic and national development that he said has revitalised the Horn of Africa Nation.

The Ambassador on his part thanked the minister for the cordial reception, highlighting the significance of further enhancing the strategic cooperation between Somalia and Turkey in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

He underscored the commitment by Turkey to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for peace and stability and for realisation of its national growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

