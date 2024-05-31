Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Mahamuud Moallim has on Thursday officially opened the newly constructed Interlock road leading to the SODMA headquarters.

This one-kilometer road was a joint effort, with contributions from local residents, businessmen, and the agency, which covered 50% of the costs.

The road had posed significant challenges for residents and vehicles, making its completion a major relief. The Commissioner was joined by his Deputy and other agency officials for the inauguration.