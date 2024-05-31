The Poverty Reduction & Durable Solution department of the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning of Hirshabelle State, kicked off a workshop in Jowhar to develop a Solutions Pathway Action Plan for Hirshabelle.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the plan aims to help remove 1 million IDPs from displacement.

Key stakeholders attended the workshop, including the Chief of Staff of Hirshabelle Presidency, Mayor of Bulo-burte, Deputy Mayor of Beledweyne, Secretary of Jowhar district, representatives from federal & state-level ministries and agencies, UN, NGOs, civil society, & IDPs.