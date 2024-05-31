On Thursday, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of African Union Commission SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine met with the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Somalia, James Swan on Thursday .

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu, focused on discussed the transition process and AU-UN partnership in support of Somalia’s state-building.

Discussions also featured on ways of bolstering peace-building efforts in Somalia.

Ambassador El-amine congratulated Swan for his recent re-deployment to Somalia by the United Nations Secretary General and underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two entities to advance peace and stability in Somalia.

He pointed out that ATMIS is fully committed to supporting Somalia in its quest for peace and stability.

The Special UN Envoy commended Amb. El- amine for his tireless efforts to steering the ATMIS and for ensuring the smooth transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

He further reaffirmed the UN’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas including security and economic stability and fight against Al-Shabaab.