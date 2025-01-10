SIMAD University, in partnership with its innovation hub @SIMADiLab, has officially launched the Leap Microfinance Fund in Mogadishu. With an initial capital of $1 million, the initiative is aimed at empowering startups and entrepreneurs in Somalia, providing them with the necessary financial backing, mentorship, and resources to scale their businesses.

The Leap Microfinance Fund is designed to support innovative entrepreneurs, particularly those in the early stages of their business journey, by offering not only financial support but also valuable expertise to navigate the challenges of business growth.

Through this program, participants will have access to mentorship from industry leaders, guidance on business strategy, and the tools needed to enhance their operations.

The initiative aligns with Somalia’s broader economic development goals, focusing on fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and contributing to the growth of the local economy.

By investing in startups, the Leap Microfinance Fund is set to play a crucial role in strengthening Somalia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting sustainable economic development.

This move marks a significant step in SIMAD University’s commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, positioning the institution as a key player in Somalia’s economic transformation. The launch of the fund also highlights the growing momentum in Somalia’s efforts to create a more conducive environment for business development and growth.

As the fund progresses, SIMAD University and SIMADiLab plan to continue expanding their support for entrepreneurs across Somalia, helping to drive long-term economic growth and create opportunities for the next generation of business leaders.