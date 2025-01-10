Somalia on Thursday took part in the high-level meeting of the Arab Planning Institute’s (API) Steering Committee for 2025, held today in Kuwait. The Somali delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mr. Mohamed Abdulqadir Ali.

During the meeting, significant decisions were made to strengthen the institute’s capacity to address the planning needs of Arab countries. The gathering also resulted in the approval of the institute’s budget and work plan for 2025, laying the groundwork for effective and beneficial development cooperation across the region.

Somalia has remained actively engaged in the institute’s committees and activities, underscoring its commitment to advancing both national and regional development objectives.