Somalia Federal Government Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi, on Thursday held meeting with the British Ambassador to Somalia, Michael Nithavrianakis, at her office in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the Ministry of Human Rights and the British Embassy.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in areas of human rights, justice, and gender equality, which are crucial to Somalia’s ongoing efforts to improve the rights and welfare of its citizens.

The Minister took the opportunity to express her deep gratitude to the UK government for its steadfast and ongoing support to the Somali government and its people.

“The UK’s contributions have been instrumental in advancing human rights protections, promoting the rule of law, and supporting vulnerable populations in Somalia.” said Minister Khadija.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this partnership, focusing on future initiatives that promote human rights, gender equality, and social justice across the country.

They also deliberated collaborative efforts aimed at improving the legal framework, enhancing public awareness, and ensuring that the rights of marginalized groups are upheld.

This meeting highlighted the continued and strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Human Rights and the United Kingdom, reinforcing the shared vision of a Somalia where human rights are protected, justice is accessible, and all individuals can live with dignity.