Hudur, Somalia – October 17, 2024: Somali National Army (SNA) forces averted a major catastrophe on Thursday morning after successfully intercepting a vehicle laden with explosives heading towards Hudur town in the Bakool region.

The timely operation, carried out with the aid of crucial intelligence, prevented what could have been a devastating terrorist attack in the heart of the city.

In an official statement, the Somali National Army reported that security forces received information about the explosive-laden vehicle from intelligence sources. Acting swiftly, the SNA blocked the vehicle in Lukugooraw, an area located about 20 kilometers from Hudur. According to the military, the vehicle was intended to detonate in the city center, a plan that could have resulted in substantial loss of life and widespread destruction.

“The army received information about the terrorist enemy in Lukugooraw area and destroyed the militia who intended to attack the people of the city with the explosive vehicle they were driving,” the SNA statement read in part.

The military revealed that the foiled attack had been carefully orchestrated by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab, which has frequently targeted civilian and government centers across Somalia.

The extremists intended to detonate the vehicle bomb in a densely populated area of Hudur, which would have resulted in massive casualties and severe damage to infrastructure.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade. The group has carried out numerous high-profile attacks, particularly employing vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), targeting government officials, military personnel, and civilians.

While Al-Shabaab’s control over large territories has been significantly reduced over the years due to Somali and African Union (AU) forces, the group remains a persistent threat, particularly in the southern and central regions of Somalia.

Hudur, the capital of Bakool region, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab. The town has seen intermittent control between government forces and the militants, with Al-Shabaab cutting off access routes and launching attacks in efforts to regain influence.

The foiled attack comes at a critical time as Somalia undergoes a major transition in its security landscape.

The Somali National Army, bolstered by regional forces from the South West State, has been on high alert in recent months as the country prepares for the gradual handover of security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to Somali forces. This transition, scheduled to be completed by 2025, is part of Somalia’s broader plan to restore its sovereignty and enhance the capabilities of its national security forces. H

In recent years, Hudur has been one of the towns that Al-Shabaab has repeatedly targeted. The town’s strategic location near the Ethiopian border makes it a key area for both government forces and insurgents.

The foiled attack highlights the ongoing security threats posed by Al-Shabaab, even as Somali forces continue to make gains in pushing the group out of urban centers and reclaiming control over the countryside.

The success of the SNA in intercepting the VBIED before it reached its intended target is a testament to the growing effectiveness of Somali security forces, particularly in intelligence gathering and counterterrorism operations.

The South West State, where Hudur is located, has been a critical battleground in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

In addition to direct military confrontations, the insurgents have employed tactics such as blockading towns, including Hudur, to cut off vital supplies and weaken the local population’s resilience.

These tactics have severely impacted the livelihoods of residents, causing food shortages and hampering economic activities. The latest foiled attack could have exacerbated these hardships, plunging the region into further instability.