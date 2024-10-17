Mogadishu, Somalia – October 17, 2024: The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, arrived in Mogadishu on Thursday for a high-level visit amid Somalia’s ongoing security and political transitions.

DiCarlo’s visit underscores the United Nations’ continued support for Somalia as it prepares for crucial shifts in both its political landscape and security operations.

Upon her arrival, DiCarlo was warmly welcomed by James Swan, the UN Special Representative for Somalia, and Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Fiqi. The meeting between DiCarlo and Fiqi focused on the country’s political processes, with particular attention given to the ongoing discussions of the National Consultative Council (NCC), a key platform aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS). According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Fiqi briefed DiCarlo on recent developments regarding these crucial talks, emphasizing the importance of national unity and progress.

DiCarlo’s visit comes at a pivotal time as Somalia is undergoing a major security transition. After years of support from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and its successor, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the responsibility for national security is shifting to Somali forces. As part of this transition, a new security framework, dubbed the African Union-Somalia Transition Operations (AUSSOM), is set to be implemented in January 2025.

The shift is designed to enhance the capabilities of Somali forces while gradually reducing the dependency on international peacekeeping missions.

The UN’s involvement in Somalia is also set to evolve, with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) slated to transition into the United Nations Transition Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS). The new mission will have a more focused mandate on supporting Somalia’s security sector reforms, the rule of law, and democratic processes.

Somalia has been at the center of international peacebuilding efforts for decades, with the country plagued by conflict and instability since the collapse of its central government in 1991.

International efforts, particularly through AMISOM, have been instrumental in reclaiming territories from the militant group Al-Shabaab and restoring a degree of stability. However, the journey toward full security sovereignty has been fraught with challenges, with Somali security forces still reliant on international assistance to maintain control.

In recent years, Somalia has taken significant steps towards political stability. The National Consultative Council (NCC), which brings together leaders from the FGS and the FMS, has been pivotal in addressing some of the country’s longstanding political disputes, particularly around resource sharing, security, and the electoral process.

The NCC talks have been viewed as a critical mechanism for fostering dialogue and cooperation between the different levels of government, which is crucial for the country’s future.

Despite these efforts, Somalia continues to face significant challenges, particularly from Al-Shabaab, which remains a persistent threat. The militant group has repeatedly targeted both Somali and international forces in its bid to destabilize the country. The upcoming transition from AU-led operations to Somali-led security is seen as a litmus test for the strength and resilience of Somalia’s security forces.

As Somalia prepares for the transition to AUSSOM, international stakeholders, including the United Nations, are expected to play a critical role in ensuring that the process is smooth and that Somali forces are adequately prepared for the responsibilities ahead. DiCarlo’s visit signals the UN’s commitment to supporting Somalia during this transformative period.

Her visit also coincides with Somalia’s preparations for the next phase of its democratic journey, as the country heads towards a critical election season. The UN has been closely involved in supporting Somalia’s political processes, including electoral reforms and efforts to enhance women’s political participation.