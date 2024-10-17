Mogadishu, Somalia – October 17, 2024: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday launched the highly anticipated National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2024-2025, a comprehensive strategy aimed at driving Somalia’s development over the next two years. The ambitious initiative, designed through extensive consultations and planning, addresses the country’s multifaceted challenges and lays out a roadmap for national progress.

During the launch ceremony, President Mohamud emphasized that the Somali people are eager for transformative change and are ready to elect their representatives in a more democratic process. He underscored that holding direct elections, where every citizen’s vote counts, is a top priority for his administration.

“One person, one vote” is central to the National Transformation Plan, aligning electoral reforms with the broader vision of national development.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, her deputy, Somali Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives from the international community, and other key stakeholders. Their presence highlighted the significance of the NTP, both locally and internationally.

After the official launch, President Mohamud, along with the attending dignitaries, toured the laboratory sections dedicated to the NTP program. Leading officials provided detailed briefings on the scope and objectives of the initiative, highlighting the specific areas that the plan will target for transformation.

The National Transformation Plan aims to build on Somalia’s achievements in areas such as security, governance, healthcare, education, and the economy. It outlines strategies to foster sustainable development, create economic opportunities, and further strengthen the nation’s governance systems. The NTP is seen as a crucial step towards addressing some of Somalia’s most pressing issues, including poverty, unemployment, and the ongoing threat posed by militant groups like Al-Shabaab.

President Mohamud reiterated that the NTP’s overarching goal is to ensure that all Somalis benefit from the progress made in recent years, particularly in the areas of security and governance reforms. By focusing on development across multiple sectors, the government hopes to create a stable, prosperous future for its citizens.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking at the event, reaffirmed her country’s strong commitment to supporting Somalia’s recovery and long-term development. She highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in areas of security, governance, and humanitarian aid. Denmark’s support is part of a broader international effort to stabilize Somalia and help the country achieve self-sufficiency.