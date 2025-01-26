The Puntland Ministry of Interior has announced new regulations aimed at restricting the renting of properties to foreign nationals and the sale of SIM cards to youth involved in small-scale trading activities. These measures are part of the government’s efforts to combat illegal activities and enhance security across the region.

The decision follows a recent incident in Bosaso, where Puntland security forces killed a foreign national who was allegedly planting a mine.

The individual, reportedly part of a small-scale trade network, was said to have links to the ISIS terrorist group, according to security forces.

The new directive also prohibits renting properties to foreign nationals who have entered the area illegally.

This follows a series of security operations in Bosaso, where authorities seized weapons and explosives during raids, including the arrest of a foreign national living in a property used for illegal activities.

These actions come as Puntland intensifies its efforts to dismantle ISIS cells in the Bari region. The Puntland security forces have successfully reclaimed several key strongholds previously controlled by the militant group, continuing operations to secure the area and eliminate the threat posed by insurgents.