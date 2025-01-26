The Federal Government of Somalia has initiated a large-scale military operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants in multiple regions across the country, with significant preparations underway in the Hiiraan region.

Military officials have confirmed that the operation aims to eliminate Al-Shabaab from areas where the group continues to exert control, particularly in Hiiraan, a region that has seen shifting territorial control in recent years.

Somali National Army (SNA) officials on the ground have emphasized the strategic importance of this operation, which is intended to enhance regional security and remove the remaining Al-Shabaab presence.

The government has called on local communities in the affected areas to collaborate with military forces in the fight against the extremist group, which has maintained influence in large parts of southern and central Somalia.

Major General Abuukar Mohamed Hassan, spokesperson for the Somali Ministry of Defense, confirmed the wide-ranging operation and urged civilians to support the national army’s efforts in the ongoing battle against armed militant groups.

This offensive follows earlier successful military actions in which the government regained control of several territories previously held by Al-Shabaab.

However, this new push comes at a critical time, as previous efforts have faced setbacks, and the government is determined to fully eradicate the threat posed by the militant group in the region.