President Abdirahman Irro of Somaliland has officially departed Hargeisa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his first international visit since assuming office. The visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Somaliland and the UAE.

During his stay, President Irro is expected to engage in high-level discussions with UAE officials on matters of mutual interest, including trade, investment, and regional security. The visit is also viewed as an opportunity to further promote Somaliland’s position on the international stage, fostering cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations with one of the Gulf’s most influential nations.

The President’s trip comes at a time when Somaliland is actively seeking to expand its global partnerships and increase foreign investment to support its development goals. Somaliland’s government is hopeful that this visit will open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, trade, and technology.

As this marks President Irro’s inaugural international trip, it is seen as a key moment in his administration’s foreign policy efforts, underscoring the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties and promoting Somaliland’s economic potential.