Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted a significant meeting in Mogadishu tonight with women working across various federal government agencies.

The meeting was a platform for discussing the vital roles Somali women can play in shaping the country’s future, particularly in the areas of security, development, and nation-building.

During the session, the Prime Minister acknowledged the critical contributions of Somali women in various sectors of the government and emphasized the importance of their continued involvement in shaping Somalia’s political and social landscape.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring they have the necessary support and resources to excel in their roles.

The discussions centered on how Somali women can enhance their participation in key national processes, including security efforts aimed at stabilizing the country, as well as development initiatives that are crucial for the nation’s growth.

Prime Minister Hamza highlighted that empowering women is a cornerstone for achieving long-term peace and prosperity in Somalia.

Participants in the meeting shared their experiences and offered insights on the challenges they face, stressing the need for greater inclusivity in decision-making processes and more opportunities for women to take on leadership positions within the government and security sectors.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by affirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the role of women in Somali society, underscoring their importance in achieving national goals.

This gathering reflects the broader efforts by the Somali leadership to ensure gender equality and foster a more inclusive and progressive approach to governance and nation-building.