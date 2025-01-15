On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, held meeting with Kenyan Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

The two leaders engaged in constructive discussions aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between Somalia and Kenya, focusing on key areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, and regional cooperation.

The meeting underscored the importance of deepening ties between the two neighboring countries, which have shared historical, cultural, and economic connections.

Both parties emphasized their commitment to working together to foster greater regional stability and to address common challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

Minister Fiqi expressed Somalia’s appreciation for Kenya’s ongoing support in various sectors and highlighted the potential for further collaboration, particularly in areas such as economic development and security.

Deputy President Kithure, for his part, reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Somalia, with a focus on ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, enhance regional trade, and improve infrastructure connectivity between the two countries.

They agreed on the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation to achieve these goals, ensuring a more prosperous and secure future for both nations.

The meeting serves as a significant step forward in enhancing Somalia-Kenya relations and reflects the broader efforts by both governments to strengthen regional ties and contribute to the stability and development of the Horn of Africa.