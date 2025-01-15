Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzumi, held a meeting with Swedish Ambassador to Somalia Joachim Waern on Tuesday.

The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between Somalia and Sweden on human rights initiatives, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to advancing protections and promoting social development in Somalia.

The meeting underscored the importance of empowering Somali women to play a key role in the country’s social progress. Both the Ministry and Ambassador Waern expressed their dedication to working together to improve human rights and foster sustainable development in Somalia.

Additionally, they discussed ongoing efforts to address gender inequality and support policies that enhance the protection of vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

The Swedish Embassy reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s human rights agenda, emphasizing the need for continued international partnerships to achieve lasting change.

The Minister and Ambassador concluded the meeting by committing to a stronger, more collaborative relationship aimed at achieving tangible results in the promotion of human rights and social development throughout Somalia.