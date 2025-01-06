Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has today officially inaugurated the Daarul Iftaa center at the Somali Scholars Council headquarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The newly established center is dedicated to providing essential religious guidance, particularly in issuing fatwas (religious edicts), to meet the spiritual needs of the Somali people.

In his speech during the inauguration, Prime Minister Barre emphasized the importance of the center, underscoring the Somali people’s deep commitment to their faith.

He noted that religious scholars have historically played a crucial role in guiding the community, and the establishment of the Daarul Iftaa center responds to the growing demand for religious enlightenment and guidance.

“The Daarul Iftaa center is one of the most important projects for the Somali people. I am confident that it will contribute significantly to the unity and well-being of the Somali nation,” said Prime Minister Hamza.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for their efforts in making the center a reality. He highlighted that the project was completed through local collaboration, without any external funding or foreign aid.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening religious services in Somalia and promoting unity within the community.