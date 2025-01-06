The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, has on Sunday officially laid the foundation stone for the construction of 20 new interlock roads in the Jabuuti area of the Kaaraan district on January 6, 2025.

This important infrastructure project is expected to significantly improve the road network in one of Mogadishu’s busiest neighborhoods, providing better access and mobility for local residents.

The new roads will be built with interlocking pavement blocks, which are durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. The initiative is part of the city’s broader effort to enhance urban infrastructure, promote sustainable development, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

During the ceremony, Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir expressed his commitment to supporting the development of the city and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the local community and the district administration. “This project is a reflection of the partnership between the government and the people. The construction of these roads will not only ease movement but also contribute to the overall development of the district and the city at large,” said Mayor Amir.

He also highlighted the role of the local residents in the project’s success, stating that the construction would be carried out with their direct involvement and support. By fostering a collaborative approach, the project aims to strengthen community ties and encourage civic participation in local governance and development.

The construction of the interlock roads is expected to enhance transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and improve access to essential services, particularly in the Jabuuti area, which has seen rapid growth in recent years. Local residents are optimistic about the positive impact the roads will have on their daily lives, including improved access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The project will be implemented with oversight from the Kaaraan district administration and support from the city’s urban planning and infrastructure departments. Local labor will be engaged in the construction work, contributing to job creation within the community.

Mayor Amir concluded his remarks by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving Mogadishu’s infrastructure and creating a more inclusive and sustainable city for all residents. “We will continue working tirelessly to ensure that all neighborhoods in Mogadishu receive the necessary infrastructure and services they deserve,” he said.

The 20 interlock roads in the Kaaraan district are expected to be completed within the coming months, further advancing the city’s vision for a modern, connected, and thriving urban centre.