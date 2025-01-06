The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Macallin Abdulle, recently held a crucial meeting with George Conway, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations in Somalia.

Conway was leading a delegation of senior officials from various UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The primary focus of the meeting was the ongoing drought crisis affecting Somalia and the development of response plans to address humanitarian needs in 2025.

Both parties discussed strategies to enhance collaboration between humanitarian organizations and the SoDMA to ensure an efficient and unified response to the country’s pressing needs.

Furthermore, the discussions included plans to organize a major conference aimed at raising financial support for those affected by the drought and other ongoing crises in Somalia. This initiative is expected to play a key role in mobilizing resources for the affected communities and reinforcing international support for the country’s recovery efforts.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for continued cooperation and collective action in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Somalia.