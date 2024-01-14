President of Somalia to travel to Dhusamareb to Crush Al-Shabaab

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is set to embark on a visit to Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug.

Sources confirm that President Mohamud, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will arrive in Dhusamareb today, signaling the government’s commitment to eradicating the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

Preparations are underway in Dhusamareb to receive the president, with officials and hundreds of people gathering in anticipation of his arrival.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the country’s leader, security measures have been significantly beefed up, with additional troops deployed both at the airport and throughout the city.

The primary objective of President Hassan Sheikh’s visit is to continue the relentless war against Al-Shabaab. Upon his arrival in Dhusamareb, he will hold crucial meetings with the leaders of Galmudug and representatives from various sections of society.

The central regions of Somalia, including Galmudug, continue to witness ongoing efforts to liberate vast territories from the grip of Al-Shabaab, with the collaboration of the national army and local communities.

President Mohamud has been in Dhusamareb for the past two months, leading the charge in the battle between his government and Al-Shabaab. These operations have persisted for over a year, and now the focus is shifting towards the second phase, targeting the regions of Jubbaland and South West Somalia.

The fight against Al-Shabaab remains a top priority for the federal government of Somalia, whose relentless efforts are aimed at restoring peace and stability to the country.

