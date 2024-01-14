Somali Regional Government in Ethiopia Endorses Maritime Agreement with Somaliland, Amidst Rising Tensions

The Somali Regional Government in Ethiopia has publicly commented on the maritime agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in Addis Ababa, marking the first official endorsement from a prominent Somali leader.

The President of the Somali Region, Mustafa Mohamed Omar ‘Cagjar,’ emphasized the comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) benefits, highlighting its potential to foster sustainable development and enhance good neighborly relations.

President Cagjar, speaking through the Somali Regional State Communication Bureau, stressed that the agreement not only grants Ethiopia sea access but also strengthens existing good neighborly relations. His comments closely followed the endorsement of the deal by the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council.

Noting Ethiopia’s reliance on ports in neighboring countries to support its large population of over 120 million, President Cagjar underscored the potential advantages of the maritime agreement, particularly for the Somali region, which heavily relies on animal exports.

He emphasized that the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland aims for mutual resource exchange and benefit, rather than being an attack on any individual party. President Cagjar urged the Somali region’s populace to refrain from getting involved in maritime disputes and emphasized the importance of maintaining security and preventing any crisis related to maritime issues.

President Cagjar’s statement comes at a time of escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia following the maritime agreement. He becomes the first prominent Somali leader to publicly endorse the deal, although opinions within Ethiopia’s Somali Regional Government remain divided. While some within the government support the agreement, a significant portion of the population opposes the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal.

Meanwhile, the Somaliland government, despite facing protests within its region, has confirmed its support for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia. However, the agreement has not been without controversy, as Somaliland’s Defense Minister resigned in opposition. In a parallel development, Major General Nuh Ismail Tani, Somaliland’s Defense Chief of Staff, held discussions with Ethiopia’s Field Marshal Berhanu Jula in Addis Ababa, focusing on military cooperation.

The African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have urged dialogue to address the escalating tensions. However, efforts to establish a platform for discussion have been lacking thus far. Internationally, the United States, China, and Turkey have reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a related development, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud engaged in talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara, Eritrea. Furthermore, Egypt has extended invitations to both President Hassan Sheikh and President Afwerki to visit Cairo.

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, currently holding the rotating chair of IGAD, has called for an extraordinary session to address the ongoing situation between Ethiopia and Somalia. This intervention by Djibouti marks the first official effort to address the escalating tensions between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu, seeking to facilitate dialogue and find a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

