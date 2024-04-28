The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Abdullahi Sheikh Ismael (Fartaag) accompanied by the State Minister and the Director General of the Ministry paid an inspection visit to the Headquarters of the Immigration and Nationality Agency, where the Minister met with the staff and the department directors.

The minister urged the officers and directorates of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency to increase their important duties for the Somali people.

The officials undertook to serving the Somali people with diligence and dedication.

