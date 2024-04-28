The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh today chaired Communication for Stabilisation Taskforce at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The Minister elaborated on the importance of scaling up the visibility of the government’s Stabilisation and Early Recovery efforts.

Stabilisation and communication experts took the task force through various presentations, including challenges, opportunities, and the workplan of May 2024.

