Somali army kills Al-Shabaab fighters in fierce battle near Wajid in Bakool region

In a fierce confrontation on the outskirts of Wajid district in the Bakool region, government forces repelled an attack by Al-Shabaab militants, resulting in heavy losses for the extremist group.

The clash erupted when Al-Shabaab fighters targeted a military base, sparking a face-to-face battle between the attackers and the defending troops.

According to reliable sources, the intense skirmish lasted for several hours and involved the use of heavy weaponry, leading to casualties on both sides. Somali military officials, speaking about the incident, highlighted their successful defence and the defeat of the invading Al-Shabaab members.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least five militants were killed during the encounter, with one wounded fighter captured by the government forces, who pledged to present the captive for further investigation. However, Al-Shabaab claimed victory in the battle and announced their targeting of a base in Wajid, without disclosing the extent of their losses.

The situation in the area remains highly tense, prompting both the national armed forces and those of the South West region to conduct ongoing operations. Wajid has recently witnessed repeated attacks by Al-Shabaab, including a strike on an Ethiopian army base, ATMIS, just last week.

Bay and Bakool regions are poised to commence the second phase of their offensive against Al-Shabaab, aiming to eradicate the group’s presence from the entire southern area. These operations reflect the unwavering commitment of the Somali government and its regional partners to counter terrorism and restore peace and stability to the region.

The Somali armed forces, along with regional allies, continue to intensify their operations against the extremist group, with a focus on liberating areas under their control.

