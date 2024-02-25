President Mohamud meets EU Envoy to Somalia and discuss bolstering security and national development cooperation

Somalia’s Federal Government Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday held meeting with the EU Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Karin Johansson.

The discussions at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu, centred on various issues including strengthening cooperation in security, development, and Somalia’s ongoing democratization process.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, Ambassador Johansson reiterated the EU’s profound respect for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

The statement added that both sides acknowledged the significant measures taken thus far to tackle challenges and pledged to foster closer collaboration between Somalia and the EU.

President Mohamud reiterated his government unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab and bolstering economic and security development for the betterment of the Somali people.

He called on the EU to help Somalia overcome the vagaries of climate change and war against Al-Shabaab.

