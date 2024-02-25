SODMA disburses relief aid to vulnerable families in Garasbaaley district, Mogadishu

Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Saturday provided food assistance to 7,472 families in Garasbaley, on the outskirts of #Mogadishu.

The aid was distributed to the vulnerable families in the community including poor, IDPs, and disabled.

A statement from the agency committed to bolstering humanitarian support to the Somali people severely impacted by natural calamities across the country.

This is not the first time that the agency conducted a relief supply to Garasbaaley district, on February 17th this year, the agency distributed relief aid to 1000 vulnerable families displaced by conflicts and the El-Nino induced floods in the area.

The agency has in recent days stepped up humanitarian relief efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali population who have been negatively afflicted by the current flooding across the country.

