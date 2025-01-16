The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, officially opened the 7th National Judiciary Conference and emphasized that reviewing and completing Article 9 of the Constitution is fundamental to establishing a judicial system that meets the needs of society and supports the country’s recovery.

The President highlighted the tangible achievements made in the development of the country’s judiciary in recent years. These include the recruitment of new personnel through an open and fair competitive process, as well as the implementation of an electronic system for handling cases, which is continuously being improved to expedite judicial services.

“The government is fully committed to ensuring that the judiciary is structured in a way that effectively addresses judicial matters, ensuring that the Constitution becomes the foundation for a modern judiciary that can meet the community’s justice needs,” President Hassan Sheikh stated.

Furthermore, the President reiterated the government’s commitment to building a modern, transparent judicial system grounded in Islamic law.

He outlined key steps to ensure progress, including the establishment of the Constitutional Court, increasing the budget for judicial institutions, and expanding access to judicial services across the country.