The Auditor General of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Isse Guutaale, has on Wednesday underscored the critical need for modernizing the country’s judiciary during his address at the Somali Judiciary Conference held in Mogadishu.

In his remarks, Guutaale highlighted the importance of strengthening the collaborative relationship between the judiciary and the Office of the Auditor General.

He emphasized that a well-developed judiciary is integral to the broader improvement of Somalia’s governance framework.

The Auditor General also outlined the necessity of establishing specialized court divisions to handle different types of cases.

He noted that the complexity and diversity of cases—ranging from commercial, environmental, and tax-related disputes to money laundering, financial crimes, administrative matters, civil, and criminal cases—require expertise in specific legal areas. Mr. Guutaale stressed that it is impractical for a single judge to oversee all these varied types of cases effectively.

The call for judicial reform and specialization aims to enhance the efficiency and fairness of Somalia’s legal system, contributing to the strengthening of rule of law and governance in the country.