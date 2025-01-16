The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mr. Mahamuud Moallim, held a significant meeting with prominent religious leaders in Somalia, including Sheikh Aden Abukar Osman (Sheikh Sufi Yare), Chairman of the Supreme Council of Scholars, and Sheikh Mahamud Abdil-Bari, Chairman of the General Council of Somali Scholars.

The meeting, which took place in Mogadishu, aimed to explore ways to enhance collaboration between SoDMA and the country’s leading religious organizations in the context of disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

Both Sheikh Aden Abukar Osman and Sheikh Mahamud Abdil-Bari are influential figures in Somali religious circles, and their engagement in disaster relief efforts is seen as a vital step in ensuring broader community involvement and support.

During the discussions, the leaders focused on the critical role religious institutions can play in promoting disaster preparedness and resilience across Somali communities.

The participants acknowledged the importance of strengthening inter-institutional partnerships to provide more effective and timely responses to the humanitarian challenges facing the country, particularly in the wake of recurring natural disasters and conflict.

Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim highlighted the ongoing efforts of SoDMA to improve disaster response strategies and expand the reach of humanitarian aid throughout Somalia.

He emphasized the necessity of mobilizing various sectors of society, including religious leaders, in these efforts, to foster a more inclusive and coordinated approach to disaster management.

Sheikh Aden Abukar Osman and Sheikh Mahamud Abdil-Bari both expressed their commitment to working closely with SoDMA and other relevant agencies to raise awareness about disaster preparedness, ensure proper distribution of aid, and support affected communities during times of crisis.

They also discussed the importance of integrating Islamic values and teachings into disaster management strategies, particularly in providing spiritual support to those in need.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to formalize the cooperation between SoDMA and the religious councils, with a focus on joint initiatives and ongoing collaboration to improve disaster response mechanisms in Somalia.

This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management framework and promoting a collective effort to address the challenges posed by climate change, conflict, and other humanitarian crises in Somalia.

By leveraging the expertise and influence of religious scholars alongside government and humanitarian efforts, Somalia aims to build a more resilient and cohesive society capable of responding effectively to future challenges.