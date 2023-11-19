Somali President chairs National security meeting on eradicating Al-Shabab

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired a National Security Committee meeting that centered that focused on expediting efforts aimed at exterminating Al-Shabab on Saturday.

The meeting also broadly covered the cementing of collaboration among the different government security branches.

The preparation for the New York security conference for Somalia also featured prominently in the meeting.

The Committee was also briefed about the security situation and ongoing offensive by the heads of the military.

The Committee also hailed the Somali people for the collaboration with the security forces and acknowledged the victories by the Somali National Army in eradicating Al-Shabab and liberating several towns, especially in Galmudug, Hiraan and the Middle Shabelle region.

Somali government forces and local militia have in recent months successfully recovered several key towns from the Al- Qaeda affiliate group.

The army also strengthened the spirit of the local forces to fight and liberate their homes from the terrorist militants and finalized the first phase of the offensive against the militiamen and eradicate their remnants from Hirshabelle and Galmudug regions.

